Bringing a little showbiz dazzle to the campsite, John Barrowman has become an early firm favourite with I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! viewers.

However, it appears John’s all-singing, all-dancing antics might have to stop – as the 51-year-old has reportedly landed himself in hot water with ITV over his regular one-man-show!

In fact, the actor has reportedly managed to ‘break the rules’ with his regular singing breaks – as telly bosses could be forced to fork out the royalties for all of John’s songs.

During spin-off show Extra Camp, co-host Joe Swash joked that John may be racking up a musical bill…

Speaking of John’s spot of bother, Joe joked: ‘Can you imagine how much they’re going to have to pay to get all these songs paid off? It’s gonna cost them a fortune!’

It looks like John actually received a pre-jungle precautionary warning from the hit show, revealing to Digital Spy that he would even sing some of his own songs to get a little extra cash from TV bosses.

‘I discussed this [singing] with them [the producers], because I like to sing and I may burst out into song – but then they’ll have to get the rights for the song and that’s expensive.

‘Darling, the songs I sing won’t be cheap ones. I might sing a few of my own to get some residual payments in the bag!,’ he joked.

However, a source close to the West End star has assured The Sun that John will be on his ‘best behaviour’ during the jungle.

The insider said: ‘John has promised he’ll be on his best behaviour, and will be on a self-imposed flashing ban. But fully intends to show everything in the showers.

‘He’s certainly not shy when it comes to his body, and tends to be quite impulsive and act in the moment which they hope could make him a favourite with viewers.’

It’s true what they say – there really is no business like show business, right John?!