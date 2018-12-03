Say it ain't so!

Following the departure of the first two I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! campmates, we were hit with the shock news of a third celebrity fleeing the jungle.

Over the weekend, Noel Edmonds and Malique Thompson-Dwyer made their sorry departure from camp – becoming the first official jungle evictees of 2018.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: I’m A Celebrity 2018: Viewers suspicious of a ‘fix’ after THIS strange eviction coincidence

However, we were then dealt with another blow – as John Barrowman‘s future on the best-loved show became uncertain following some scary news…

Last night, viewers were plunged into concern following the mysterious revelation of John’s urgent medical care.

The camp had been thrown into jeopardy after John had to be admitted into hospital – excluding him from all current jungle activities.

It’s understood that the popular campmate had managed to sprain his left ankle on Saturday evening while walking down the path in camp to wash a pot.

After seeking medical attention from on-set medics, it was advised that John should seek an x-ray at hospital – meaning he was forced to leave the outback.

Following the worrying revelation, countless fans have shared their concern for John’s future on the show.

One confused fan shared: ‘Anyone know why john barrowman went to hospital??’

‘If John Barrowman is unable to return to the jungle I will flip my lid,’ added another.

A third added: ‘Aw no poor @JohnBarrowman ! He’s always getting himself injured! Hope he makes it back to camp. #ImACeleb.’

Thankfully, devoted viewers of the hit ITV show can breath a collective sigh of relief – as John is officially on the mend and back in camp!

Confirming the happy news on Twitter, John’s friends and family have assured fans that they won’t be without his all-singing, all-dancing ways.

‘John is heading back to the jungle! It would take more than a sprained ankle to keep John out of the jungle and away from his jungle family,’ the confirmed via his official Twitter account.

We’re so glad to hear it – welcome back, John!