John Mayer ‘still pining’ for Jennifer Aniston

Ex-girlfriend Scheana Marie Jancan reveals all

John Mayer is struggling to deal with his split from Jennifer Aniston, according to a recent girlfriend.

Scheana Marie Jancan, 24 – who works in a restaurant – says she dated the musician following the couple’s break-up – and she reckons John still misses Jen.

‘He really didn’t think Jen would dump him – it was a complete shock to him,’ she tells a teen mag.

‘He’s never really got over it and he still talks about her a lot. He’s been playing guitar alone at night, pining over her.’

Earlier this month, John, 31, denied dating Scheana Marie.

Alison Adey