After being dumped, John Noble has taken a shine to the TOWIE star

John Noble was accused of social-media flirting with his ex Vicky Pattison’s friend Jess Wright – after he was caught ‘grinding’ with girls in Dubai.



Jess, 33, who coincidentally was holidaying in Dubai, shared glam photos from her sun-soaked break, including a bikini pic with the caption, ‘Vitamin D’, with a sunshine emoji and some water droplets, and John didn’t seem to care who saw him hit the Instagram ‘love’ button to show his approval of the snaps.

READ MORE: Vicky Pattison vows to ‘move on’ as she officially splits from fiance John Noble after THAT video

But fans were quick to alert Vicky, 31, about what was going on. One spilled, ‘@vickypattison why is @johnnoblejn liking your friends half naked pictures!’ as Vicky might not have seen what was happening as the pair both unfollowed each other on social media after ending their two-year relationship.

He was also spotted liking an evening pic of Jess at the entrance of Five Palm Jumeirah Hotel Dubai, which she captioned, ‘Meet me in the lobby…’ and another snap of her wearing a silver sequined dress, with the caption, ‘Never let anyone dull your sparkle’.

Last week, Vicky was spotted looking distraught at calling off her engagement to John – despite initially putting on a brave face on social media.

But while the ex-Geordie Shore star was still coming to terms with the split, John, 30, appeared to have wasted no time in moving on as his ‘flirting’ came just two days after the clubbing snaps surfaced of him ‘grinding’ with girls during a lads’ holiday.

But it looks like Jess isn’t going to be won over by his sudden interest. Following John’s social-media likings, Jess, who previously dated Strictly dancer Giovanni Pernice, posted a sweet throwback snap of her and Vicky backstage at Loose Women, with the words ‘Love this human. Strong, beautiful and insanely hilarious with the biggest heart ever,’ suggesting that she sides with her pal.

And perhaps John was keen to avoid drawing unwanted attention, as his likes have since been removed from the snaps.