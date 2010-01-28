John Travolta extortion retrial date set

Case is expected to last four weeks

A date has been set for the retrial of two people accused of conspiring to extort money from John Travolta following the death of his son Jett.

The case begins in the Bahamas on 6 September and is expected to last four weeks.

Ex-senator Pleasant Bridgewater and paramedic Tarino Lightbourneare are alleged to have demanded $25million (£15m) from John, 55, to keep secret a document relating to Jett‘s death.



A mistrial was declared in October after Bahamian politician Picewell Forbes claimed on live TV that one of the accused had been cleared.

Supreme Court Justice Anita Allen suspected possible misconduct as the jury were still in deliberations at the time.