Johnny Depp helps coma victim

Actor records a personal message for injured girl

Johnny Depp has come to the aid of a British teenager who has been in a coma for five months.

The actor has recorded a message for the crash victim using the voice of Captain Jack Sparrow, the swashbuckling character he played in Pirates Of The Caribbean.

Sophie Wilkinson, 17, was seriously injured last year when the car that she was travelling in hit a lorry.

Her parents wrote to Johnny – Sophie’s favourite actor – telling him of her plight.

Johnny, 44, was so touched that he recorded the private message for her – and even promised he would try to visit Sophie in Southampton General Hospital.

‘After the accident we were told Sophie wouldn’t make it through the night, but she has fought on and we know she’s still in there,’ her dad Andrew tells The Daily Express.

‘Only this week she moved her right leg, which she has never done before. When we got home my wife and I were jumping for joy.’

Laura Czerniak