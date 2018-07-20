The telly star has had a lifestyle change

Johnny Vegas has caused a social media storm this week after he revealed his dramatic weight loss in a brand new photo.

The comedian and actor – who’s best known for his role on Benidorm and stand up shows – took to Twitter with a quick selfie, as well as a photo of his healthy breakfast.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

In the snap, 47-year-old Johnny looks almost unrecognisable as he can be seen looking into the camera with a much slimmer face.

Meanwhile, the healthy meal he rustled up consists of an avocado, scrambled eggs and tinned tomatoes.

Keeping his fans updated on his weight loss journey, the funnyman wrote: ‘It’s a far cry from a Thatto Heath fry up….ooh you’ve changed Vegas.’

More: What a transformation! See Sam Smith’s weight loss story in pictures

Hinting that he misses his slightly less nutritious breakfasts, Johnny added: ‘Apologies fellow tweeters, busy of late and treating our chats like a bacon butty, sadly an all too rare a treat of late x’.

And the star’s followers couldn’t wait to praise him on his new lifestyle, as one wrote: ‘Wow you look amazing, well done you!’

‘Looking well for it @JohnnyVegasReal Keep up the good work,’ said another.

While a third added: ‘WOW! Awesome weight loss Johnny!!!! Well Done xxxx’, and a fourth agreed: ‘Johnny you look fab!’.

The star later shared another photo of himself on the social media site, also looking noticeably slimmer as he sat down with a pint of Guinness.

Johnny’s health kick comes after the telly star confirmed that he’d split with his wife, Maia Dunphy after seven years together.

Releasing a statement, Maia wrote: ‘It is with a heavy heart that we want to let you know that we separated some time ago last year.

‘We continue to fully support each other; there is no acrimony, no story and no one else involved.’