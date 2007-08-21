Jordan launches new scent and it’s Stunning

She’s back to business less than two months after giving birth

Katie Price took over the Kensington Roof Gardens in London dressed in a larger-than-life satin wedding dress for the launch of her new perfume, Stunning.

The supermum’s third child, Princess Tiaamii, was born just two months ago but Jordan’s already lost all her baby weight.

‘I’m lucky, I guess it’s good genes,’ insists the 29-year-old.

Jordan is very excited about her new fragrance because it’s all her own work.

‘I drew bottle designs, chose the picture, the packaging and, most importantly, I chose the fragrance itself,’ she says.

‘I wanted something floral and feminine but still strong. It has hints of jasmine and mandarin.

‘I’m sure when women wear it, it will turn their men on. When I wear it, Peter can’t keep his hands off me!’

