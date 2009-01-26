Jordan to become Britney Spears’ new neighbour

Glamour model to live in gated community in LA

Jordan and husband Peter Andre are moving into a new 6-bed LA luxury mansion just down the road from Britney Spears.

The couple are planning to live in California for the next 4 months with kids Harvey, 6, Junior, 3, and 18-month-old Princess Tiáamii.

‘They have found a gorgeous house,’ an insider reveals.

‘It has a pool which is half inside and half outside. There is even a mini-gym so Katie can keep up her marathon training. She’s up to 11 miles a week and eating healthily. She’s thinking about hiring a cook but her mum is coming out to help in the first few weeks.’

Jordan, 30, real name Katie Price, will get pal Paris Hilton‘s help to fit into the social scene.

‘Paris has kept in touch with Katie since they met out clubbing before Christmas in London,’ the source tells the Sunday Mirror. ‘She’s told Katie all about LA – what cars they’ll need and the best salons and spas.’

Jordan’s spokesperson declined to comment on the move.

Alison Adey