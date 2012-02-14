Josie Gibson: Lukey checked that I’d say yes before he proposed

Josie has a sparkler on her finger

Josie Gibson is thrilled that fiancé Luke Sanwo is totally committed to their relationship.

But he didn’t take any risks before his popped the question.

‘My Lukey asked me to be his fiancée during a romantic meal on a boat on the river Thames, bless his socks,’ reveals Josie, 27.

‘He checked what I’d say before he did it so he wouldn’t be left hanging like a knobber, then gave me a lovely ring during my fourth glass of wine so I definitely wouldn’t say no!

‘I won’t be racing down the aisle any time soon, though – we want to get settled and sorted in a house first.’

Read Josie Gibson‘s full column in Now magazine dated 20 February 2012 – out now!

