The couple announced their whirlwind engagement in July

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin might have only got engaged in July but now Hailey’s uncle has claimed that they’ve ALREADY secretly got hitched.

Alec Baldwin insisted that the young couple had tied the knot when quizzed about them on the red carpet at last night’s Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

‘They just went off and got married and I don’t know what the deal is,’ Alec, 60, told Access. ‘We text Hailey every now and then.

‘We met him one time.’

Alec – who wed wife Hilaria in 2012 – was also asked whether he had any advice on marriage for Justin, 24, and Hailey, 21.

‘Keep working… don’t stop working,’ the actor said before adding: ‘But when you get married, you know I mean I think it works best if you can really be together.’

He also admitted that he wouldn’t take Justin aside to give him a talk about looking after Hailey.

‘That’s not my job. She has a dad and I’m sure he has a few paragraphs about that himself, so I’m not worried,’ Alec – whose brother Stephen is Hailey’s father – revealed.

It comes after Hailey denied speculation that she and Justin had already become man and wife last week after they were spotted at a New York courthouse supposedly applying for a marriage licence.

Hailey reportedly hit back at the rumours by writing in a now-deleted tweet: ‘I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!’

Whether they’ve married or not, the couple have certainly looked loved-up recently and yesterday were seen cuddling and kissing in London.

Hailey has been in the capital for the launch of her own collection with Adidas which was showcased on the runway at London Fashion Week.

Speculation that the pair have tied the knot comes just two months after Justin confirmed that they’d got engaged in an emotional Instagram post.

Justin – who started dating Hailey following his split from on-off girlfriend Selena Gomez – wrote: ‘You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else.

‘You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!’