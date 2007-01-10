Justin Timberlake reveals his heartbreak

Does Elvis song show JT's pining for Cam?

Justin Timberlake kicked off his world tour with a tribute to Elvis Presley.

But instead of opting for one of The King’s more upbeat numbers the singer, 25, opened his gig in San Diego, California with Heartbreak Hotel.

And his choice of tune has prompted rumours that the star is publicly mourning the end of his relationship with Cameron Diaz, 34.

He told fans: ‘It’s a special day because it is the opening night of the tour. But it is also special because it is one of my idols’ birthday and today I think he would have been 72. It is Elvis’s birthday.

‘Since I am from Memphis I am going to sing a song.’

Cam and JT, who got together in April 2003, are reported to have split during the Christmas break.