Justin Timberlake: Fame has cost me friends

The actor says some of his old friends thought fame changed him

Justin Timberlake says achieving fame at a young age has cost him friends.

‘The older you get, the more you realise people come in and out of your life and you realise that person changed or that person wasn’t exactly who I thought they were,’ he says.

‘And I found with friends, close friends that have come and gone in my life, they’re like, “Oh, you changed.” Everything else around you changed, you’re still the same person.

‘If you want to say that I didn’t have to worry about a paparazzi following me around in my car has made me change, then yeah, sorry, I’ve changed, but I didn’t know what that was like before.

‘I was just a young person trying to express myself. It’s just a crazy world that we live in. I don’t want to paint a picture that’s jaded or anything because I’m super happy to be back and doing it and I have a great time wherever I go. But the things around you change the older you get and that’s just life.’

Justin, 32, also reveals he didn’t take time away from his music career to focus on his acting.

‘I would have taken a break regardless of if I would’ve done films or not because my last record was all-consuming and to go on tour like that, for me, I will not be the type of artist that puts out 10 to 15 albums. That’s just not who I am,’ he adds.

SEE PICTURES Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel in Engaged celebrities

NEW PICTURES Celebrity weddings 2012

SEE PICTURES Jessica Biel at the London premiere of The A-Team