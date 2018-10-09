The latest TOWIE recruit commented on the cruel speculation.

If there’s one thing that Essex lot are good for, its drama, drama and drama. So, when Kady McDermott joined TOWIE, we expected major fireworks.

Having joined the cast alongside her new beau Myles Barnett – who is fresh from his explosive split with co-star Courtney Green – we were totally right in expecting dramz by the bucket load.

TOWIE fans support Courtney Green after first Kady McDermott appearance: 'My heart breaks for her'

However, we certainly didn’t expect how much unfair speculation there would be surrounding 23-year-olds Kady’s appearance.

Whilst the TOWIE stars are often very transparent about the nips-and-tucks which keep them camera ready, the former Love Island lady has been subjected to an intense bout of scrutiny surrounding her own possible cosmetic procedures.

Come on now guys, if you don’t have something nice to say!

So much so, Kady has now been forced to address the attention herself – highlighting how unfair the comments have been.

Taking to her Instagram story yesterday, the latest Essex recruit shared a series of snaps regarding the situation.

In the first snap, Miss McDermott re-posted a comment received under one of her posts – which sadly read: ‘What has that girl done to her face? She was so pretty.’

In the following snap, Kady shared a lengthy statement regarding these types of messages, which are sadly becoming a regular occurrence.

Kady, who rose to fame on Love Island three years ago, explained: ‘All I’ve had is lip fillers (which I actually got dissolved last week) and veneers on my top 8 teeth. Stop going on about my face and calling me fake!! Even if I wanted to go ahead and get a whole face transplant what the hell has it got to do with some of you?!”

Continuing, Kady added: ‘All I’ve had is lip fillers (which I actually got dissolved last week) and veneers on my top 8 teeth. Stop going on about my face and calling me fake!!’

Thankfully, Kady followed up her concerning message with some assurance that she isn’t taking the nasty comments to heart – explaining her mum brought her up to be ‘really, really thick skinned’.

We’re so glad to hear it, ‘gal! Sending Kady our well wishes.