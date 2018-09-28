The Love Island star is clearly missing her beau

If you’re not watching TOWIE at the moment, we suggest you head over to catch up immediately because there’s a whole load of drama right now.

And one lady who’s been grabbing headlines on and offscreen this week is former Love Island star Kady McDermott – who made her rather dramatic debut on the ITVBe show on Sunday.

Now, Kady has recently started dating TOWIE lad Myles Barnett, which hasn’t gone down too well with the girls on the show considering he just broke up with Essex favourite Courtney Green.

But it looks like this isn’t going to stop Kady from gushing over her new relationship as she’s taken to Instagram with a very loved-up snap.

While holidaying in Ibiza, the 23-year-old shared a sweet snap cuddling up to Myles in bed, along with the sweet caption: ‘Miss him. Featuring sudocreme on my head.’ Pretty cute, right?

And it looks like Kady isn’t the only one who’s been showing off their romance, as Myles took his own Instagram Stories with a snap of his other half.

The photo sees the Love Island babe posing up a storm in the mirror before a night out, while 24-year-old Myles was clearly impressed as he added a shocked emoji.

This comes after Kady was shown in a preview clip for next week’s TOWIE episode approaching Courtney and her friends Chloe Meadows and Georgia Kousoulou at a party.

But while the telly star tried to make peace with Myles’ ex girlfriend, unfortunately a stunned Courtney wasn’t having any of it and burst into tears before storming off. Awkwaaard!

And following the explosive snippet, viewers at home just can’t make up their minds on Kady, with one writing on Twitter: ‘Nah Kady did not need to go over to Courtney WAY TOO SOON…Courtney was always going to be upset my heart goes out to her #TOWIE,’ one vented on Twitter.

While another fan slammed: ‘omg I’ve got such a pit in my stomach for Courtney next week…why has Kady already turned up???? SO disrespectful # TOWIE.’

This comes after it was revealed Courtney, 23, was left blindsided over Kady’s arrival on the show, with a source telling The Sun: ‘There was always a chance Kady could film for the show after it was revealed her and Myles were dating – and now she’s actually done it.

‘It has been a very emotional experience for Courtney, who thought she was finally over the worst of it with Myles.’

The insider also added there are no plans for Kady to film again but ‘she could return at any time’.

Eek! We predict more drama…