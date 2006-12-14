Kate Hudson is hooked on pole dancing

Actress can't get enough of the sexy sport

Kate Hudson, 27, took up raunchy dance classes to stay in shape and now she can’t get enough of the sexy moves.

‘I recently started this really fun pole-dancing class,’ she says. ‘Well, every woman when they take this class realises pole-dancing is one of those things you don’t know you’re capable of until you try.’

Half the fun is trying it out with your mates, Kate reckons.

‘You go with a bunch of girls and have the best time,’ she tells Cosmopolitan. ‘Every person who’s ever taken the class walks out with their hair bouncing, gets in their car, puts on music and is like: “Wow! I love life.”

‘You can get obsessed with it – you’re doing all these tricks on the pole and you want to practise them – but I’ve never been stronger. Now I can climb a pole without using my feet.’









Click here to see what’s new in our photo gallery>>