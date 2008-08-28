Kate Moss angers neighbours over teepees in garden

Residents claim tents are an eyesore

Kate Moss has caused upset in her small Oxfordshire hamlet by erecting 2 giant teepees in her garden.

Neighbours claim the 15ft tents spoil their view of the Cotswold Hills.

‘We have had an email complaining about the teepees and asking if they require permission,’ a local planning officer tells the Daily Express.

‘Our investigating officer will visit as soon as possible to establish the situation.’

Kate, 34, is said to have brought the tents for £4,000 from the Cornbury Music Festival. And it’s sparked speculation she may want them for a wedding to boyfriend Jamie Hince, 39.

‘It’s perfectly legal to put up a marquee in your back garden for a wedding,’ the official adds.

Holly Arnold