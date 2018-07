She says she hates the word

Kate Moss has revealed she doesn’t consider herself a celeb – because she’s not into the red carpet treatment.

‘I do my job,’ says the 33-year-old model. ‘I see celebrity as doing the red carpet – I don’t do that. I don’t like that word.’

Instead, Kate says she wants to concentrate on her work.

‘I’d like to be a successful businesswoman for sure,’ she tells Women’s Wear Daily.

‘It’s a learning curve, but something I’m loving.’