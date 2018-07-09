WOW, Kate!

Kate Wright has made sure that boyfriend Rio Ferdinand knows what he’s missing whilst he’s away by sharing some seriously hot bikini snaps.

The former TOWIE star proudly showed off her toned bod in a yellow and black striped two-piece on Sunday as she perched on the edge of a swimming pool and made the most of the sunshine.

In the photos Kate, 27, cheekily smiles whilst looking back at the camera before touching the back of her hair with her hand.

‘Sunday’s in the sun … ☀ p.s @rioferdy5 how’s Russia 😏,’ the reality star captioned the post.

Needless to say the pictures soon caught the attention of Rio, 39, who is currently working as a pundit for the BBC’s World Cup TV coverage in Russia and he cheekily hinted that it’s encouraged him to get home as soon as he can.

‘Just looking at flights now 👀🔥,’ the former footballer wrote.

‘Gotta get back asap 😳’

He then added: ‘I’m coming hoooooome I’m coming 😍 ‘

LOLs. Fans were amused by the couple’s cute exchange, with one commenting: ‘You cheeky pair 🔥😂 @xkatiewright @rioferdy5’

‘Ahahaha love this post and Rios reaction!’ another said, whilst one added: ‘you two are actual relationship goal stuff! We love seeing people happy ❤’

Meanwhile others were simply stunned by Kate’s impressive figure.

‘Seriously. Your body is unreal,’ one admirer gushed, while another agreed: ‘Wow figure to die for !’

With the World Cup Final set for Sunday, it won’t be too long now until Kate and Rio are reunited.

Kate recently revealed that she’s stayed at home to look after Rio’s children Lorenz, 11, Tate, nine, and Tia, six.

‘I’m with the kids on my own and obviously we miss him,’ she told MailOnline last month. ‘But we’re having a nice time just us four as well.’

And having been dating Rio since early 2017, Kate says she’s enjoyed taking to her new role as a stepmum.

‘It is challenging but it’s just as amazing,’ the TV star explains. ‘It was always going to be a hard job, it was never going to be easy but I love it and I couldn’t imagine life without the three children.’