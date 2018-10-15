TOO cute

Kate Wright and her boyfriend Rio Ferdinand are possibly the cutest celeb couple around. Sorry, Posh and Becks…

But while the pair regularly share sweet photos of their date nights and romantic evenings together, they rarely give fans a glimpse into their family life with Rio’s three children.

So fans were delighted yesterday when TOWIE star Kate posted an adorable snap with her boyfriend’s ten-year-old daughter Tia.

Posing for a selfie in the mirror, the reality babe first uploaded a snap of herself looking typically glam in a patterned jumpsuit which featured a cut-out detail around the middle.

But in a second snap, 27-year-old Kate can be seen posing with her bandaged arm in the air – which she injured during an exercising accident – while little Tia stuck her tongue out at the mirror.

‘Instagram Vs reality,’ she captioned the funny snap with a series of laughing faces.

And fans couldn’t wait to gush over the Insta post, as one wrote: ‘This is soo cute 💗💗.’

‘You are all so lucky to have each other ❤,’ said another, while a third commented: ‘Your an amazing role model for Rio kids such a heart of gold and so genuine ❤.’

And a fourth added: ‘Reality is amazing as are you… beautiful role model for them 3 kids 💋.’

After getting together with footie star Rio back in 2016, the Essex star has been caring for his children Lorenz, Tate, and Tia following the tragic death of their mum Rebecca.

Kate recently shared a sweet update on her relationship with 39-year-old Rio as they made the most of their time together while the kids were at school.

Sharing the snap on Instagram, a smart looking Kate and Rio puckered up for the selfie next to the caption: ‘It’s been a while … day date while the kiddies are at school.’

