Oh, to be Kate Wright!

Chiming in 2019 with her beau Rio Ferdinand whilst enjoying a sun-drenched holiday, Kate Wright has one heck of a year ahead of her.

Following an incredible year, the former TOWIE lady entered the New Year with a huge rock on a very important finger.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright share adorable festive beach snap as the family celebrate in the Maldives

Toasting an amazing year in the Maldives, 27-year-old Kate and Rio, 40, celebrated the festivities with some winter sun – jetting off to the sunny isle of Keruda with Rio’s brood of three, Lorenz, 12, ten-year-old Tate and seven-year-old Tia.

Since arriving back in Blighty, Kate has delighted fans with some previously unseen snaps from the luxe vacay.

Taking to Instagram, the Essex lady shared a series of snaps whilst ‘holiday reminiscing’.

In one snap, the fivesome shared a sweet embrace whilst enjoying a balmy evening in the Maldives.

All sporting matching festive pyjamas, Kate thanked the designer of the nightwear for the sweet sets.

In another outtake from the holiday, Kate tucked into a plateful of food whilst enjoying a spot of underwater lunch.

Poking fun of herself, the lovely lady joked: ‘When all the photos are of me eating.’

In some other snaps from Kate’s series of outtakes, the reality babe lapped up the sunshine whilst lounging around with her beau.

Overlooking the crystal clear ocean from her suspended sunbed, Kate enjoyed a quiet moment in one shot.

Reflecting on her hopes for the new year, Kate recently penned an open message with followers.

Revealing a secret battle with ‘bad anxiety’, Kate posted: ‘Anyone that knows me well knows I suffer with bad anxiety & really struggle to love myself.

‘Most days are a battle with what’s going on in my head. I’ve sort of kept this off social media as I’ve been to scared to share it, and the less I shared the more distant instagram is from my daily life … that’s going to change this year.

‘I’m going to give more of the ups and downs, not just the fun times.’

Happy new year, Kate!