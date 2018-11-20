Wowza lady!

Kate Wright is one famous lady whose got it all going on. Rocking bod, glitzy lifestyle and a wonderful fiancé – the lot!

And when she’s not busy living her very best life, the 27-year-old is keeping fans in the loop of all her showbiz happenings – sharing multiple updates on social media.

Yesterday the Essex babe took to Instagram to post a sizzlin’ holiday throwback snap, lapping up some Vitamin D in a neon-bright swimsuit.

Clutching a green juice in her hand, the former TOWIE star looked bronzed and relaxed in the orange one-piece.

With her hair thrown up in a topknot, Kate smiled for the shot from behind a large pair of aviator sunglasses.

‘Wishing I was back in the sun with my morning energy juice,’ she captioned the post.

As expected, Kate has been inundated with complimentary messages.

‘UNREAL 🔥’, said one, whilst another added: ‘Absolute babe! 😍’

Agreeing, a third posted: ‘You are my body goals😍’

It’s been a month of celebrations for Kate, after confirming her engagement to 40-year-old beau Rio Ferdinand during a recent getaway to Abu Dhabi.

Sharing her happy news on Instagram, Kate revealed that Rio’s brood of three had also been present for the proposal.

As former footballer Rio and Kate share a celebratory kiss, Lorenz, 12, ten-year-old Tate, and seven-year-old Tia watch on in delight – before running over to embrace the couple.

‘The perfect end to our holiday … How could the answer not be yes❤❤,’ Kate captioned the snap.

Sharing his own series of snaps from the sweet moment, Rio captioned his announcement: ‘She said yes 💍 ❤ How these 3 kids kept it a secret I’ll never know.’

The couple have almost been together two years now, having began dating in early 2017.

Fingers crossed for an invite to to the big day!