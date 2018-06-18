Kate Wright finally reveals the truth behind THOSE Rio Ferdinand engagement rumours

Are the couple about to tie the knot?!

Ah, the lovely Kate Wright and Rio Ferdinand.

A couple so in love, just the sight of them turns us into a bunch of hopeless romantics ready to recite some Shakespeare or something at the drop of a hat.

The duo are *so* in love, we’ve been pretty convinced for all of 2018 that a wedding could be in the horizons.

However, our suspicions had turned into full blown allegations after Kate appeared to sport a ring on that finger during her 27th birthday celebrations.

Interestingly, the ring had appeared on her finger during the events of her birthday – prompting suspicions of Rio popping the question during the party.

Can you see it?!

Having the best birthday spent with my family & bestest friends 💗💗💗💗

A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on

However, despite our eagerness to head out hat shopping, it would appear that the couple are not about to get hitched – as Kate has sadly slammed the rumours. Boo!

Speaking to The Sun, Kate has shared that she and 39-year-old Rio are ‘really happy as they are’.

Expanding on the whole ring sitch, a source has also shared with the publication that it had all been down to Kate holding onto the ring for a pal – ‘During the night, a friend had slipped off one of their rings and asked Kate to hold onto it for a couple of minutes. To keep it safe she just put it on her finger before she gave it back’.

However, despite the lack of a sparkler on her finger, it would appear the couple really are as happy as ever.

Yesterday, Kate had taken to Instagram to shout out Rio for fathers day. Posting a snap of Rio with his three kids, from his marriage to late-wife Rebecca Ellison, Kate writes: ‘You amaze me, you really are the best dad to Lorenz, Tate & Tia . A super- dad, their inspiration, hero & most importantly their rock’.

Fans have been quick to send their well-wishes to Rio, who is currently in Russia for the world cup. Replies read messages such as, ‘He really is a super dad!!! Happy Father’s Day @rioferdy5 ur amazing and such a special lady too @xkatiewright #blessed’ and ‘Love your little family. You’re perfect together x’.

Lets hope wedding bells aren’t too far off, eh folks!