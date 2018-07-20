Impressive, right?

Kate Wright and Rio Ferdinand have been giving us lots of couples goals moments since they got together and now they’ve become our fitness inspo too after teaming up for a joint workout.

The lovebirds shared a video of themselves doing what looks like a pretty gruelling morning fitness session on Friday, but fortunately kept it very fun by having a giggle along the way.

In the clip Kate, 27, and Rio, 39, work up a sweat in the garden as they support each other with exercises including burpees, squats and some very, um, interesting looking moves that leave them in compromising positions.

And at one point they manage to share a quick kiss – awww.

‘Partner workout, pushing @rioferdy5 that little bit harder,’ Kate cheekily captioned the footage.

‘As you can see we had a right laugh doing this workout …. Always a benefit to be surrounded with people who make workouts (and life) more fun’

Meanwhile Rio also posted the clip and wrote: ‘Morning workout with my @xkatiewright #couplegoals Training in the sun is the one! #fitness #fitnessmotivation’

Fans went wild for the pair’s exercise antics, with one admirer writing: ‘You two are goals 🔥’

‘Lovely to see a couple as best mates working out together,’ another said, whilst one simply wrote: ‘Amazing!’

And a fellow fan added: ‘You two are so cute together 😍’

It comes after Rio praised Kate for being there for his three children Lorenz, Tate and Tia whilst he was away working in Russia as a pundit on the BBC’s coverage of the World Cup.

‘Thank you for being this strong & wonderful woman you are while holding things together at home with the kids while I’ve been grafting,’ the former footballer wrote on Instagram earlier this week after they were reunited.

‘There would have been loads a smiles, laughs & tears between u all but already I can see the bond between you all is stronger.

‘They are filled with happiness now, and a big part of thats down to your love and hard work you put into them everyday.’

All together now – awww.