Send us a postcard, you guys!

If there’s one thing Kate Wright and Rio Ferdinand can do, it’s remain in the top spot as our very favourite famous couple.

Following one heck of a year for the pair, having finally put a ring on it during a sun-drenched family holiday to Abu Dhabi, Kate and Rio are chiming into 2019 from the other side of the world.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: From Essex to Abu Dhabi! See inside Kate Wright’s lavish new lifestyle with Rio Ferdinand

Celebrating the festivities alongside 40-year-old Rio’s brood, 12-year-old Lorenz, Tate, ten, and Tia, seven, the footballing legend and his 27-year-old beau have jetted off to the Maldives.

Putting on a very envious display whilst on the sunny isle of Kuredu, the much-loved couple have done a pretty fabulous job of keeping followers in the loop with their vacay activities via social media.

Taking to Instagram to wish fans a Merry Christmas from the sunnier climes, Rio and Kate struck a pose alongside the three tots – who all displayed very impressive gymnastic abilities…

With Tate and Lorenz managing to suspend themselves in the air via a handstand, Tia held herself in a crab pose for the snap.

With the whole family dressed in matching festive beach gear, both Kate and Rio sported Santa hats for the sunny shot.

‘Bit delayed on the Christmas post, been offline for a few days! loads of Love from us (the nutters),’ Rio captioned the picturesque post.

As expected, countless fans have shared their festive well-wishes with the family.

‘Lovely photo, you all look so happy. All the best for 2019 xx,’ one shared.

‘Gorgeous. Have a good holiday, you deserve it!,’ added another, whilst a third commented: ‘Looks beautiful, enjoy!’

Taking to her own Instagram, former TOWIE star Kate has revealed how the family are spending their holiday downtime.

Sharing some footage of the family enjoying a boat ride around the island, Kate managed to capture the moment a school of dolphins surfaced above the water to say hello.

‘What an amazing experience, feeling blessed,’ she captioned the magical video.

Wishing Kate, Rio and family a very happy New Year!