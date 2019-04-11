The lovebirds are back together

Kate Wright shared a super cute Instagram post to welcome home husband Rio Ferdinand today, after the pair spent ten days apart.

The 27-year-old former TOWIE star posted the adorable home-coming tribute, where she can be seen cuddling up to 40-year-old footballer, Rio, alongside a caption revealing how much she’d missed her beau.

With the pair posing in sportswear and surrounded by work out equipment in their home gym, Kate showed her gratitude for her fiancé’s return, writing: ‘REUINITED AFTER 10 DAYS WE HAVE MISSED YOU SO MUCH,’ adding a drawing of a red love heart and a sweet ‘I love you’ sticker.

Kate had the responsibility of looking after Rio’s three children, Lorenz 12, Tate, ten, and eight-year-old Tia during their half term break in his absence. The blonde beauty is set to become their step-mother, after Rio popped the question last year.

Showing a sneak peak of what she has been getting up to with the kids, Kate posted a video as she prepared for a running race against two of Rio’s brood.

Captioning the funny upload, she wrote: ‘Tate & Tia wanted to get involved in my workout this morning 🏃🏼‍♀️…. the question is.. Who do you think won? 🥇🥈🥉#halftermfun.’

Many of the Essex native’s followers were quick to praise her on her parenting skills, with one commenting: ‘Those kids are so lucky to have you in their lives,’ while another added: ‘You’re a lovely step mum 💗💗 xx.’

Rio even gave his fiancé an adorable social media shout out on Mother’s Day, admiring her maternal skills and giving a heartfelt nod to his late wife, Rebecca Ellison, who passed away in 2015 after a battle with breast cancer.

The sweet picture shows Lorenz and Tate walking along a wooden jetty in the sunshine, while Kate walks behind, holding hands with his youngest daughter, Tia.

Penning a heartfelt caption beside the upload, Rio wrote: ‘Thank you for all you do for the little munchkins. From keeping their mums memory alive, to constantly putting smiles on their faces. Love u.’

Aww!