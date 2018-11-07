Aren't they just the cutest?!

After announcing their engagement last week, Kate Wright and her husband-to-be Rio Ferdinand are on cloud nine – now having another reason to celebrate…

Marking his birthday today, 27-year-old TOWIE star Kate shared a tribute to 40-year-old Rio on Instagram – poking fun at her fiancé with a sweet throwback snap.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Essex lady posted a school picture of a baby-faced Rio.

‘Happy birthday you old sod… 40 today ❤,’ she captioned the cute shot.

In the following snap, Kate added another funny message for the father of Lorenz, 11, Tate, nine and Tia, seven.

‘P.S I’m actually going out with a 40 year old WTF??,’ she said – adding a laughing GIF to the snap.

Sharing his own birthday tribute, Rio posted another throwback snap.

’40 yrs old today I remember this day like it was yesterday,’ the birthday boy shared.

Revealing his birthday cake, the footballing legend also shared a snap of an incredible blue two-tiered cake.

Complete with piping reading ‘Happy 40th birthday daddy’, Rio is certainly in for a treat today!

Kate and Rio announced they’d put a ring on it last week, after Rio got down on one knee with his three kids watching during a holiday in Abu Dhabi

Sharing a snap of the very special moment, Kate shared: ‘The perfect end to our holiday … How could the answer not be yes❤❤’