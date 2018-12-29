Kate Wrigh t is the gift that keeps on giving.



From her insane wardrobe to her sizzling selfies, we can’t get enough of the former TOWIE babe.

More: Kate Wright stuns in neon swimsuit as she reminisces about loved-up holiday with Rio Ferdinand And so, the 27-year-old will be chiming in the new year with plenty to smile about – following another fabulous year of success (and THAT rock on a certain finger).

View this post on Instagram The perfect end to our holiday … How could the answer not be yes❤️❤️ A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on Nov 1, 2018 at 4:30am PDT

Not only has the Essex lady managed to get a ring on it, announcing her engagement to long-term beau Rio Ferdinand earlier in the year, but she’s also remained in top fitness form throughout. Often waking up at the crack of dawn for her grueling workouts, Kate certainly likes to stay motivated. Often sharing snaps from behind the scenes at the gym, Miss Wright appears to keep her gym-honed physique in top form through a number of methods.

View this post on Instagram I just love training early … makes me feel like I’m working harder because everyone else is asleep 💪🏻😂🙌🏼 A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on Nov 29, 2018 at 3:39am PST In one recent update, Kate listed her routine for fans keen to up their own mileage in the gym. ‘Sometimes the simple workouts are the best … Bodyweight HIT workout Just a quick one if you don’t have much time or you can’t get to gym.. 5 exercises 30 seconds working. 10 seconds rest,’ she shared. ‘Repeat 4 times. I love to finish on a full body blast to get a good sweat on Guru & .’

View this post on Instagram Half foam rolling , half sunbathing ☀️🙊 A post shared by Kate Wright (@xkatiewright) on Jun 26, 2018 at 1:07am PDT

Despite Kate’s regular outings in the Lycra, the lovely lady hit a rough patch earlier in the year – after an accident caused her to break bones in her arm and dislocate her wrist! Having managed to topple over during a bleep test, Kate was unable to keep up with her regular exercise schedule. However, after taking some time out, Kate revealed she’d managed to begin getting back to the grind! Sharing a snap on Instagram, Kate explained: ‘I have been extremely sad & in lots of pain. ‘Thankfully I’m feeling a lot better and wanted to get back to doing some basic exercises to get my mind right and feel more positive.’