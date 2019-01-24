Kate has shared some VERY honest new posts

She might be set to marry love of her life Rio Ferdinand, but Kate Wright has recently shared some cryptic messages on social about ‘toxic’ people.

The former TOWIE babe took to her Instagram Stories last night with three inspirational quotes about moving on with her life.

In one post shared with her 965k followers, it reads: ‘Every now & then a detox is necessary. Cleanse the toxins from your body & life.

‘That means negativity in all forms – food, people, etc…’

Not done there, the 27-year-old then added another photo with the quote: ‘To find peace, you have to be willing to lose your connection with people, places and things that create all the noise in your life.’

Clearly in a reflective mood, the Essex babe later shared a third and final message that said: ‘You are not required to set yourself on fire to keep other people warm.’

Following her honest posts, Kate later took comfort in her tiny pooch as she snuggled up for a selfie with the family dog she shares with Rio and his three kids. AW!

This comes after Kate – who has been dating the football star since 2016 – opened up about her struggles with mental health in a candid Instagram post.

Admitting ‘most days are a battle’, the fitness fanatic penned: ‘Anyone that knows me well knows I suffer with bad anxiety & really struggle to love myself.

‘Most days are a battle with what’s going on in my head. I’ve sort of kept this off social media as I’ve been to scared to share it, and the less I shared the more distant instagram is from my daily life … that’s going to change this year.’

Kate then vowed to ‘give more of the ups and downs’ on social media, adding: ‘This year I will not let society’s views on who I should be and what I should look like effect me.’

Good on you, Kate!