Kate Wright paid tribute to Rio Ferdinand’s late wife Rebecca Ellison with a sweet Mother’s Day card yesterday.

Rio’s fiancé Kate, 27, who is soon to be stepmother to Rio’s three children Lorenz, 12, Tate, 10, and Tia, 8, shared an image of a card, with an image of Rebecca on the front.

Rio, 40, lost his wife Rebecca to breast cancer aged just 34, in May 2015.

The touching tribute also featured pictures of Kate as well as the children’s grandmothers, alongside the words: ‘Here’s to the Mums, The Stepmums, The Not Mums Yet & The Mums who can’t be with us that we will never forget.’

The former TOWIE star captioned the snap of the card: ‘Lovely Mother’s Day dinner with family, we celebrated all 6 of us today.

‘How lucky we all are to have hearts that can love after so much pain. Happy Mother’s Day to everyone.’

Understandably, Kate’s fans rushed to comment on the sweet picture.

One wrote: ‘Look how she upholds the memory of Rio’s children’s mother,’ while another added: ‘She melts my heart the children so lucky.’

Rio also took to social media to share a heart-warming nod to Rebecca as well as his fiancée.

The picture shows Lorenz and Tate walking along a wooden jetty in the sunshine, while Kate walks behind, holding hands with his youngest daughter, Tia.

Alongside the picturesque post, the footballer added: ‘Thank you for all you do for the little munchkins. From keeping their mums memory alive, to constantly putting smiles on their faces. Love u.’

Rio’s followers flooded the post with comments of support.

‘To be a good Mum is one thing, but to be a good Step parent is really really incredible & not an easy role. The children are very lucky,’ one wrote.

Another fan added: ‘Such a special step mum’. While a third continued: ‘Kate you’re a lovely young women…a lot to take on…but you’ve done it well. Be proud.’

Words By Caitlin Elliott.