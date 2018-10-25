Katie's changed her look

We last saw Katie Piper gracing the dance floor alongside professional partner, Gorka Marquez on this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

But, just weeks since she was eliminated off the hit BBC One show, the 35-year-old has decided to totally revamp her look.

In a new image Katie shared with her 817,000 Instagram followers of her visiting the physio room at the Katie Piper Foundation, fans were shocked to see her transformation.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

READ: Strictly Come Dancing’s Ashley Roberts looks unrecognisable as she transforms into this iconic star for charity campaign…

The mum-of-two has changed from her usual blonde locks and gone over to the dark side, as she debuted her new brunette hair style.

Katie wrote alongside the snap: ‘As you can see I had a change of hair colour last night!’

And, it’s safe to say fans of the star are absolutely loving Katie’s latest transformation, with one person writing: ‘Hair looks great. Think it suits you better than blonde.’

While another fan commented: ‘Katie Piping Hot! You look so different. Younger, sophisticated and even more gorgeous.’

And, a third person said: ‘Absolutely gorgeous lady xxxx your hair looks amazing.’

We couldn’t agree more.

Katie’s new look comes weeks after the man who threw acid at her 10-years-ago, Stefan Sylvestre was released from prison.

But, it’s clear that she’s putting the past behind her as she continues to work on herself. Particularly her recent fitness journey, as Katie admitted that she’s lost an astonishing two-stone since the birth of her second child, Penelope, last December.

And, from her latest snap, it looks like Katie is in better shape than ever as she flaunted her toned abs.

She wrote: ‘Cardio this morning with a short run then some Abs and upper body in the gym. Head clear and ready for the working day ahead!’

Looking good, Katie.