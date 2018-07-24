Pricey's Instagram post has sparked debate

Katie Price has sparked questions from fans over a new Instagram post, with some accusing her of LYING about seeing son Junior.

The glamour model posted a clip of Junior, 13, rapping in the back of a car earlier this week and lovingly wrote: ‘Love my Junior ❤❤❤ he was so cool today showing me how he raps 👏👏’

But some of the 40-year-old’s followers suggested she wasn’t being truthful about when the footage was actually filmed as many claimed that Junior was still on a family holiday with his dad Peter Andre.

‘Children are with their dad in Cyprus so not with her.another lie,’ one wrote, whilst another said: ‘This is an old video anyway. Kids are with their dad in Cyprus.’

And one asked: ‘the kids are in Cyprus with their dad…is it just a video they sent to you’

However, according to The Mirror Pete returned to the UK with wife Emily, Junior, 11-year-old Princess and his younger children Amelia, 4, and Theo, 20 months, on Saturday, meaning that there would have been time for the kids to reunite with Katie.

It comes after Katie confirmed in June that Junior and Princess were living with Pete, 45, after they came to a mutual agreement whilst she dealt with the aftermath of her split from husband Kieran Hayler.

She denied that she’d been ‘banned’ from seeing them though and proved this when she was seen in a video Princess posted of them singing in the back seat of a car later in the month.

Junior and Princess enjoyed a trip to Cyprus with Pete last week though, with Pete sharing some sweet photos from the trip on Instagram.

Meanwhile Pricey recently jetted off on a holiday of her own to Thailand with new boyfriend Kris Boyson and was seen frolicking totally naked on the beach with him.