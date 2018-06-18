Pricey's lifted the lid on why her marriage is definitely over...

Katie Price has finally opened up about her split from Kieran Hayler and she’s certainly not holding back…

The glamour model has accused Kieran – who was previously unfaithful on more than one occasion – of cheating on her AGAIN, this time with a 19-year-old who worked at a local shop.

She’s also claimed that he was texting a former girlfriend behind her back.

‘The truth is, I caught him cheating again,’ says Katie, 40. ‘And he’s been texting an ex. I’ve got all the messages – I needed to see them to finally know what a lost cause he is.’

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Katie Price breaks silence on whether Junior and Princess are living with Peter Andre in emotional statement

The mum-of-five went to extreme lengths to find out the truth after becoming suspicious of 31-year-old Kieran’s behaviour.

‘He kept accusing me of stuff and it was annoying me because I knew he was probably cheating,’ Katie tells OK! magazine. ‘Anyway, one night when he was asleep, I got his finger and pressed it against his phone so it unlocked it, and there it all was. It was all there.’

And now Pricey – who got hitched to third husband Kieran in 2013 – admits she’s regretting not ending the relationship sooner, having forgiven Kieran for his previous cheating.

‘He’ll never change and I just can’t stand him,’ she says. ‘I should have split up with him when he first cheated on me but I was so determined to make it work. Right now, I feel like I’ve wasted five years of my life with him.’

Kieran admitted to cheating on Katie with her friends Jane Pountney and Chrissy Thomas in 2014 when she was pregnant with their daughter Bunny.

Now it looks like the marriage is well and truly over and Katie has moved on by starting a new romance with personal trainer Kris Boyson.

The Loose Women panellist is full of praise for her boyfriend, though claims she didn’t actually want to get into another relationship so soon but met him by chance after putting 16-year-old Harvey on a weight loss programme.

‘I’ve never had anyone who’s like him,’ Katie says of Kris, 28. ‘He’s a man’s man. He’s got his own job, he’s not false or fame hungry. He goes to work and doesn’t want to hang around me at work.

‘In that respect, I think this is going to be a more normal relationship and less toxic. We’ll have our own space.

‘He’s been slated in the press and he’s just not that person. He did those [reality] shows ages ago because people said it would help boost his profile as a trainer, but he’s not fame hungry at all. He’s an absolute grafter.

‘He’s a gentleman and it feels like he’s the first one I’ve had in my life. He does actually tick all the boxes!’

Sounds promising, Pricey.

Katie’s allegations about Kieran – who she shares son Jett, 4, and daughter Bunny, 3, with – come just a day after she publicly wished him a happy Father’s Day.

She also wishesd first husband Peter Andre the same for being a good dad to Junior, 13, and Princess, 10, who are currently living with him.