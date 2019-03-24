The former glamour model isn’t happy with her new curvier figure





Katie Price has always been famed for her petite waist, but last week while holidaying in Thailand she showed off a fuller figure.

During the recent break with on-off boyfriend Kris Boyson, the mum-of-five appeared relaxed as she turned up for a foot massage, despite being slammed by a judge for a ‘lack of respect’ after choosing to stay basking in the sun rather than turning up in court to face two counts of threatening behaviour against her estranged husband Kieran Hayler’s new girlfriend Michelle Pentecost.

The new pictures come after the 40-year-old previously made a frank admission about her body.

‘I hate myself and I hate my body,’ she said. ‘I’ve put on weight, I just hate it. I just look in the mirror and think I’m gross.’

However, the trip to Thailand comes after the former glamour model posted a string of Instagram adverts promoting slimming aids – including health drinks, pancakes and syrups.

After the holiday snaps emerged, fans were quick to question Katie’s new, larger look.

Noting that she looked ‘bigger’ and even ‘bloated’, one wrote: ‘She’s bigger all over, look at her face and arms.’

Another said: ‘Not a great advert for the weight-loss products she’s been pushing lately.’

And a third addressed pregnancy speculation, adding: ‘She has never been able to gain weight before other than on her belly when pregnant. This is ‘being 40, miserable, eating-your-feelings’ weight gain.’ Harsh!

Katie even roped her kids into promoting bizarre ‘skinny’ pancakes, sharing a photo of Jett, five, Bunny, four, and 16-year-old Harvey ‘enjoying’ the treats on social media.

She added: ‘We have low-calorie pancakes (27 calories per pancake) and zero-calorie syrups. They’re great for anybody, but especially when you’ve kids with a sweet tooth.’

It’d be fair to say Katie’s had much to be down about lately – arguably a lot of which she’s brought on herself.

Last year, her infamous pink Range Rover was involved in a car crash resulting in Katie being found guilty of being in charge of the vehicle while drunk.

Although there was no evidence to suggest Katie was driving the car, she was banned from driving for three months and slapped with a £1,500 fine.

And the star has been involved in more drama with ex-husband Peter Andre, too, after accusing him of being a hypocrite for not allowing their children Junior, 13, and 11-year-old Princess to appear in an episode of her reality show.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Katie said: ‘So I’m doing my reality show at the moment and I’m really cheesed off with Pete. People are going to be [sat there] watching my show wondering, “Where are Junior and Princess?” He won’t allow me to film or do any photo shoots with them. He’s been such a hypocrite.’

Add the worry of her recent money woes and you could understand if watching her diet is the last thing on Katie’s mind right now.