Oh Pricey...

Katie Price had a pretty rough 2018, so we’re pleased to hear that 2019 is being much kinder to her.

The former glamour model appeared on Loose Women today where she revealed she feels ‘like a free spirit now’ and is having a great year.

‘I think because last year I had such a bad year… that this year is such a good year, and I don’t want to hold grudges,’ the mum-of-five said.

Katie was referring to a cryptic quote she shared on Instagram last week about forgiveness.

Despite not telling the panel who it was about, she did confirm it wasn’t aimed at her former best friend Jane Poultney – who had a fling with her former husband Kieran Hayler.

‘I want people to know that even I can forgive, not forget,’ Katie explained.

‘When time goes on, people get caught out in the end, now I’ve had time to assess things because my head is in the right place now.

‘Last year I was in my own little world trying to deal with things. I feel like more a free spirit now.’

However, the 40-year-old admitted that she’s not feeling with one thing in particular – her body.

‘I’m normally 52kg, I’m now 63kg. I have put on weight and I look disgusting now,’ Katie admitted.

Katie, who is in a relationship with personal trainer Kris Boyson, revealed that she has joined a gym but hasn’t actually exercised there yet.

‘I joined a gym, but all I go on about is the spa there and their treatments,’ she laughed.

The star was later joined by her mum, Amy, who spoke about her health condition following a terminal diagnosis 18 months ago.