Is this the year KP is finally able to adopt?

Katie Price recently revealed on This Morning that she was planning on adopting a child from Nigeria.

However, it turns out this isn’t the first time the former glamour model has tried to go through the process of adoption as she’s spoken openly about her plans to expand the Pricey brood before.

Flash back in 2008 when Katie, 4o, and her husband at the time Peter Andre were fresh from the I’m A Celebrity jungle, and according to The Sun the pair were reportedly looking secure a baby from Bulgaria.

Unfortunately, KP and Peter’s marriage didn’t last long enough and they split just a year later.

In 2012, the telly star – who is already mum to Harvey, 16, Junior, 13, Princess, 11, Jet, five, and four-year-old Bunny – then said: ‘I’m always going on to my mum to help me find a child to adopt.’ However, nothing came of this.

And just two years ago while Katie was still with third husband Kieran Hayler, 31, she said once more that her ‘mind was set’ on adopting once again, before she was forced to defend herself against critics.

The Sun reports she slammed at the time: ‘You cannot adopt a child for press.

‘That’s a human being. I’ve said for years that I want to adopt and now is the right time.’

So could this be the year Pricey finally gets her wish? Well, speaking on This Morning earlier this week the star shocked presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby when she revealed that she will soon be flying out to Nigeria to find her sixth child.

She said: ‘I’ve said I always wanted to adopt a child. I don’t care if they have disabilities or what age, just because I feel I can offer them a place.

‘Funnily enough I was getting my nails done and there was a lady sitting next to me.’

Katie then went on to explain that she asked the woman if she was a nurse but discovered she actually looks after an orphanage in Nigeria.

She continued: ‘It’s easy to adopt abroad but not easy to bring back to the country.’