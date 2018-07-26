Awww, so cute!

Katie Price might face her fair share of criticism but fans have praised her after she shared an adorable photo with her children on a family outing.

The glamour model took Harvey, 16, Jett, 4, and Bunny, 3, on a day out on Wednesday and an onlooker snapped a sweet picture of them sitting at a train station together.

In the snap a smiling Katie, 40, gazes lovingly at her two younger children as they look up at her whilst sitting in a buggy.

Meanwhile Harvey sits beside his mum with an iPad in his hands and also seems to be admiring the trains in the station.

‘With my babies waiting for the train earlier today which is Harvey’s favourite thing to do ❤,’ Katie captioned the cute post.

Many fans loved seeing the touching family moment and praised the mum-of-five for her parenting skills.

‘Lovely to see, being a normal family,’ one commented, whilst another wrote: ‘wat a lovly natural picture …much nicer than the posed pix holding products’

And one added: ‘You are such a good mum! It’s amazing seeing the way you are with Harvey!’

Meanwhile a fellow Instagram user said: ‘Sometimes it’s the simple things in life that make us the happiest @officialkatieprice lovely photo’

It comes after Katie posted a promotional picture from her reality show My Crazy Life with Harvey, Jett and Bunny as well as Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, earlier in the day and gushed about how much she adores them.

‘My babies ❤ absolutely no love is mine the love I have for them ❤❤❤,’ the Loose Women star wrote.

Katie’s family life has come under scrutiny in recent weeks following her split from third husband Kieran Hayler earlier this year.

Junior and Princess were said to be living with their dad Peter Andre in June whilst Katie dealt with the aftermath of the break-up, though she denied that she’d been ‘banned’ from seeing them and was seen in a video with Princess later that month.

Meanwhile Katie recently denied rumours that she’s already planning marriage and baby number six with new boyfriend Kris Boyson, having revealed on Loose Women last week that she’s just ‘enjoying’ the relationship for now.