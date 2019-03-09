Katie Price and Kris Boyson jet off on ‘well deserved’ luxury holiday despite ‘£2.1m debt problems’

Kirsty McCormack

Couple flew first class!

She’s rumoured to be £2.1 million in debt, but that hasn’t stopped Katie Price from jetting off on a luxurious holiday.

The mum-of-five boarded an Emirates flight with her boyfriend Kris Boyson yesterday, and it seems no expense was spared.

The happy couple sat first class for their journey, and Kris couldn’t resist giving his followers a sneak peek.

Sharing a snap on Instagram, the personal trainer can be seen relaxing in his leather seat as he prepares to jet off somewhere sunny.

The 30-year-old simply captioned the photo: ‘Take Off #Needed #WellDeserved ✈️’

He later gave fans a glimpse of his set up on the plane as he took to his Instagram story to show off his surroundings.

Earlier in the day, Katie shared a pic of herself as they headed off to the airport and used it as an opportunity to flaunt her summer range with JYY LONDON.

The former glamour model chose a comfy ensemble of cream, loose-fitting trousers and a matching jumper as she posed with her Louis Vuitton suitcase.

KP completed her look with a pair of oversized sunglasses and wore her long blonde locks in a plait to the side.

She was inundated with compliments from her followers, with one telling her: ‘You look lovely, have a good trip. X’

Another person commented: ‘Loving the hair Katie a stunning lady have a fabulous holiday ❤️‘ while a third added: ‘Looking good Katie, more natural and less on show… looking very classy🙌🏻🙌🏻’

Katie’s latest trip comes after it was reported she was still in £2.1 million of debt and may even need to sell her mansion.

According to The Sun, a new agreement with her creditors means if she hasn’t paid her bills within four years, her nine-bedroom mansion will be put up for auction to cover the debts.

Despite Katie allegedly owing more than £2m, she will only have to pay back 41% of her total debts, which is £856,358.

This will be paid in monthly instalments across the next five years, but the records allegedly show that KP has only managed to pay back £27.96 since February 2018.

An insider told The Sun that these figures show ‘what a challenge she faces to turn things around’.

They added: ‘Most people will wonder how she has managed to avoid bankruptcy with an agreement which lets her get away without paying 59 per cent of what she owes.’

 