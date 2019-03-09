Couple flew first class!

She’s rumoured to be £2.1 million in debt, but that hasn’t stopped Katie Price from jetting off on a luxurious holiday.

The mum-of-five boarded an Emirates flight with her boyfriend Kris Boyson yesterday, and it seems no expense was spared.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Katie Price criticised by fans as she ‘uses kids’ in ‘cringe’ Instagram advert: ‘So desperate!’

The happy couple sat first class for their journey, and Kris couldn’t resist giving his followers a sneak peek.

Sharing a snap on Instagram, the personal trainer can be seen relaxing in his leather seat as he prepares to jet off somewhere sunny.

The 30-year-old simply captioned the photo: ‘Take Off #Needed #WellDeserved ✈️’

He later gave fans a glimpse of his set up on the plane as he took to his Instagram story to show off his surroundings.

Earlier in the day, Katie shared a pic of herself as they headed off to the airport and used it as an opportunity to flaunt her summer range with JYY LONDON.

The former glamour model chose a comfy ensemble of cream, loose-fitting trousers and a matching jumper as she posed with her Louis Vuitton suitcase.

KP completed her look with a pair of oversized sunglasses and wore her long blonde locks in a plait to the side.

She was inundated with compliments from her followers, with one telling her: ‘You look lovely, have a good trip. X’

Another person commented: ‘Loving the hair Katie a stunning lady have a fabulous holiday ❤️‘ while a third added: ‘Looking good Katie, more natural and less on show… looking very classy🙌🏻🙌🏻’

Katie’s latest trip comes after it was reported she was still in £2.1 million of debt and may even need to sell her mansion.

According to The Sun, a new agreement with her creditors means if she hasn’t paid her bills within four years, her nine-bedroom mansion will be put up for auction to cover the debts.

Despite Katie allegedly owing more than £2m, she will only have to pay back 41% of her total debts, which is £856,358.

This will be paid in monthly instalments across the next five years, but the records allegedly show that KP has only managed to pay back £27.96 since February 2018.

An insider told The Sun that these figures show ‘what a challenge she faces to turn things around’.

They added: ‘Most people will wonder how she has managed to avoid bankruptcy with an agreement which lets her get away without paying 59 per cent of what she owes.’