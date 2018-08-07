The glamour model is said to be facing severe money issues

Katie Price is set to appear in court today for a hearing that could potentially see her declared bankrupt.

The mum-of-five will apparently stand before the judge at London’s High Court in what could be a last-ditch attempt to avoid total financial collapse, with recent reports claiming that she has blown her former £45million fortune.

It’s thought that the hearing will relate to tax that Katie, 40, owes to HMRC.

A representative for the star told The Mirror yesterday: ‘Katie is aware of the hearing tomorrow and is working with her advisors to resolve her current financial issues.

‘She hopes to be in a position to do so and reach agreement with her creditors.’

Several of Katie’s business ventures are said to have collapsed in recent months whilst her marriage to Kieran Hayler fell apart earlier this year.

The Loose Women star is reportedly trying to sell her £2million sprawling home along with her menagerie of animals after racking up thousands of pounds worth of debt.

It was even claimed last week that Katie was facing five county court judgements totalling more than £25,000.

‘Katie has always been very proud of her reputation as a successful businesswoman, despite everything else that has been said about her,’ a source told The Sun. ‘She’s tried everything possible to avoid bankruptcy and has spent weeks trying to put off what was becoming increasingly inevitable, but this hearing could be the end of that last hope of saving it.

‘She is going to have to face the music.’

It comes after it was reported over the weekend that Katie had been visited by bailiffs over an unpaid electricity bill.

The Mirror reported the the glamour model – who apparently set up pap shots with new boyfriend Kris Boyson recently to make extra cash – was forced to hand over £3000 when the bailiffs threatened to seize items to make up the amount.

A source told Now: ‘Set up pap shots and nightclub personal appearances are Kate’s only income these days. Her popularity isn’t what it once was which means the businesses are failing.

‘Bankruptcy is looking likely if Kate doesn’t do something to turn things around – and soon.’

