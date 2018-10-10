Katie Price ARRESTED on suspicion of drink-driving ‘after crashing into a bush’

Katie was reportedly arrested at the scene

Katie Price has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after attending the 30th birthday of her ex-boyfriend Kris Boyson.

The mum-of-five was travelling home in the early hours of this morning following the party in South East London, reports The Sun.

Katie was questioned by officers after she apparently crashed her pink Range Rover.

She then spent the night in a police cell after being arrested at the scene and remains in custody this morning.

A Met Police spokesman told us: ‘At approximately 2am British Transport Police officers came across a car showing signs of damage stationary at the roadside in Shooters Hill Road, Woolwich.

‘A 40-year-old woman who was inside the car was arrested on suspicion of drink driving. She was taken to a south London police station where she remains.’

Police also confirmed to CelebsNow that a breath test was administered.

The comes after Katie – who’s currently dating 25-year-old Alex Adderson – checked into rehab at The Priory, where she currently on a 28-day stint being treated for post-traumatic stress disorder.

Back in February, the Loose Women panellist was banned from driving for six months after doing 60mph on the 50mph A24.

Katie was then pictured driving a grey Ford Fiesta home from Gatwick with her youngest children Jett, four, and Bunny, three, while still disqualified in July.

The 40-year-old later confessed that she broke the law with an emotional Instagram message, reading: ‘Been on such an emotional rollercoaster the last 6 months and my head has been all over the place, so much so, that I thought my driving ban was up.’

CelebsNow has contacted a rep for Katie Price for comment.