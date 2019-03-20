Dressed to impress?!

Katie Price made sure all eyes were on her as she arrived at Crawley Magistrates’ Court this morning in a rather unusual outfit.

The mum-of-five faced charges of abusive and threatening behaviour after she allegedly shouted ‘Are you enjoying f***ing my husband?’ at Michelle Pentecost in the school playground.

Michelle is currently dating Katie’s estranged husband Kieran Hayler, and her child attends the same school as Katie and Kieran’s kids, Jett and Bunny.

Katie, 40, was criticised by a judge last week after she failed to attend a hearing because she was holidaying in Thailand with boyfriend Kris Boyson.

As she made her way inside the building today alongside a female pal, Katie showed off her petite frame in a odd black trousers, a striped gilet and a black Cossack-style hat.

Katie accessorised her look with a pair of black stiletto boots and large sunglasses as she told waiting paps: ‘You guys must be bored of me!’

The former glamour model is believed to have brought a camera crew along to film some scenes for her reality TV show, My Crazy Life.

Appearing in court today, Katie gave her name, address and nationality before being asked whether she pleaded guilty or not guilty. She replied: ‘Definitely not guilty.’

Prosecutor Georgina Kent said the comments were made in the school playground and were heard by a teacher, Miss Fuller, and headteacher Miss Harvey.

However, Katie claims she used no words that were threatening or abusive or could be described as disorderly to a criminal standard.

Katie will face trial at Horsham Magistrates on June 3.

It comes after Kris, 30, was pictured arriving at at Medway Magistrates Court yesterday, where he was accused of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour against a police officer.

The alleged incident took place a day after Katie was involved in a car crash last October.

Kris entered a not guilty plea during the short hearing and will face trial at the same court on May 31.

It was a far cry from their week last week when the pair enjoyed a loved-up getaway to Thailand.

The couple were pictured canoodling with one another in their swimwear, with Katie even going topless.

According to reports, Kieran has labelled his ex-wife ’embarrassing’ and should ‘think of her family and her kids’ when she poses provocatively in public.

The Sun claimed that Kieran has ‘begged’ Katie to consider others, like ‘all the parents in the school playground who’ll see [the pics]’, as well as five-year-old Jett and Bunny, four, as they see the photos of their mum in the media.