The former glamour model has had a rocky few months but as she tries to turn her life around she reaches out to one of her close friends...

Just days after Katie Price issued a public apology to ex Peter Andre, and the mum-of-five has reached out to one of her best friends, Michelle Heaton.

The 40-year-old appears to suggest she’s not heard from or seen her pal as she comments on a selfie of the former Liberty-X star having a soak in the bath.

READ MORE: Katie Price plans to resurrect her pop career by singing at funerals for £5,000 fee

Michelle uploaded the snap and captioned it, ‘You know that moment when you tried every angle for about 10 mins to try & look sexy in a #selfie to send the husband @hughhanley while he’s out with the kids shopping so I can have a bath, and your so focused on you, and don’t realise the #photobomb …. instantly kills the mood… yer….that! #beingamum’

Katie left a comment saying, ‘Where’s my bestie gone’ followed by two lit flame emojis. And although Michelle doesn’t reply back to Katie, she likes her comment.

Understandably when dating, it’s easy to lose touch with friends as you spend more time with your partner and since her split from ex Kieran Hayler, Katie has been hanging out with boyfriend Kris Boyson recently, after being given the key to his home.

But it’s not the first time Katie has feared she’s touch with her friends, in September last year reports claimed Katie was worried she was losing her mates as she can’t afford to ‘treat them’ anymore amid her money woes.

Sign up for the Celebs Now Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More

The insider revealed, ‘In the past, Katie’s house was always the party house – she threw legendary Halloween and New Year’s Eve parties, and people were always popping in for a drink or a gossip. She was so popular, she’d have to make excuses to keep visitors at bay because everyone wanted to hang out with her. There were always friends, other children and also a team of people attending to Katie’s needs.’

But the source suggested things had changed, adding, ‘She used to have a housekeeper, driver and three nannies, as well as her own hair and make-up stylists around 24/7, because they were on the payroll just in case Katie needed them.

‘The house was always full of people but now she’s fallen on hard times, she’s noticed that no-one wants to come around anymore.

‘One night recently, she found herself all alone in the house with just Harvey for company, and he has to go to bed early.’

Maybe it won’t be long before we see Katie back out on the town with Kerry Katona and Michelle in tow…