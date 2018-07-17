Will Pricey become a mum again?

Katie Price might have a lot going on in her life at the moment, but that hasn’t stopped her getting excited about the thought of having another child.

Yup, you read it right. The former glamour model could be expecting baby number six by the end of the year, well, according to a psychic anyway.

In next week’s episode of My Crazy Life, viewers will watch as spiritualist Louise Heaton attempts to connect with Katie’s late nan in order read her future.

And keen to find out what might be heading her way, Pricey asks the medium: ‘Will I have more kids?’, to which Louise replies: ‘They’re talking about next year, you having another one.’

Clearly over the moon about the prospect of adding to her brood, the Loose Women star then shouts: ‘Get in there sunshine.

‘I’m 40 this year so I’ve got to pop them out quick, haven’t I?’

But talk soon turns to who the father of her unborn child will be, and with Katie still living with ex Kieran Hayler, 31, at the time of filming, the telly star asks if her estranged husband is a ‘good man’ for her.

Louise replies: ‘She’s saying he is trustworthy now. You didn’t feel he was, but he is.’

‘I’m seeing a compromise of him being there, learning from past mistakes, is what I’m being told, and you stay with him.’

Although it doesn’t look like mum-of-five Katie is convinced as she then jokes there must have been a ‘technical hitch’ somewhere because her nan would never have thought that. Awks!

It turns out the psychic wasn’t exactly on the money, considering Katie and Kieran – who share Jett, four, and Bunny, three – finally parted ways earlier this year following his alleged affair with their kids’ nanny.

And just weeks after the messy split, KP has been putting on some major PDA with her 29-year-old boyfriend Kris Boyson, while Kieran has also moved on with an air hostess.

So, could 2019 be the year Katie Price becomes a mum again? One thing we do know for sure, never underestimate the Pricey…