Katie has shared a very cryptic message with her followers

The rollercoaster that is Katie Price‘s life has reached a dramatic climax over the past few months after she checked herself into rehab.

The mum-of-five has also faced a recent drink drive arrest, financial troubles and the break down of her marriage to third husband Kieran Hayler.

But after returning to Instagram for the first time in seven weeks yesterday, KP has now released a lengthy statement explaining what’s really been going on.

The emotional post reads: ‘One of the risks of being quiet is that the other people can fill your silence with their own interpretation: You’re bored. You’re depressed. You’re shy. You’re stuck up. You’re judgemental.

‘When others can’t read us, they write their own story – not always one we choose or that’s true to who we are.’

Next to the photo, she added her own words, telling fans she’s ‘doing the best she can’ during this tough time.

‘I have my own story,’ the former glamour model wrote.

‘I am not perfect. I am healing. I am learning everyday. I am a real person. I have feelings. I am doing the best I can do. I am being the best person and mother I can be. I have taken the time I needed to understand myself. This is now my time. I am back ❤’

And followers have been quick to reach out to mum-of-five Katie, as one replied: ‘@officialkatiepriceit’s ok not to be ok and take time out for yourself xx Welcome back ! Lots of Love 💕❤’

‘Good for you Katie, you’re a good person x,’ another said.

While a third added: ‘Glad your back @officialkatieprice missed your posts,people are far too quick to judge others , you take care ❤Xx’

Pricey also went on to share two more cryptic quotes on her Insta Stories, one reading: ‘I am not what happened to me, I am what I chose to become.’

And a second says: ‘Today I forgive myself. Not just once. Again and again and again. As many times as it takes to find peace.’

This comes after the Loose Women star announced that she’ll be returning to our telly screens with two specials of her Quest Red reality show My Crazy Life.

In a statement, she said: ‘Things have really hit rock bottom since the last series of My Crazy Life a few months ago. But the only way is up.

‘It’s time to get my life back on track and be the best mum in the world for my kids. I’m excited to get back to doing what I love and to tell my side of the story.’

It looks like Pricey is well and truly back.