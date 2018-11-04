The glamour model seems to have added to her brood

Katie Price might have a lot on her plate right now but she appears to have added a new addition to her family.

The mum-of-five posted photos on Sunday morning of a puppy called Bear, with one of the snaps showing her daughter Princess holding the dog by the lead.

‘Me and Princess out on a morning walk with bear 🐻 ❤,’ Katie, 40, captioned the picture.

The glamour model then added another shot of the hound sitting in the grass and simply added the caption: ‘Bear ❤❤’

Katie’s posts sparked quite a reaction from fans, with many criticising her for appearing to take on a new dog despite the continuing dramas of her life.

The TV star is facing financial worries and has been battling to avoid being declared bankrupt as she tries to come up with a plan to pay back her vast debts.

This apparently led Katie to sell many of her animals earlier in the summer.

‘Very sad getting another dog when you had to get rid of the one you already had horses and more apologies if wrong,’ one Instagram user commented on her latest photos, whilst another said: ‘Honestly she needs to be concentrating on herself, the kids and getting her life back in track. We’ve all read about her financial woes, she’s already had to get rid of pets and here she is adding another.’

Meanwhile one added: ‘Really? Like a poor pup will fix your life! Sort yourself out a pup won’t help you if you can’t mind yourself or your kids how the hell are you going to mind a pup’

However, others have come to Katie’s defence.

‘If you have nothing nice to say about @officialkatieprice leave her page !’ one argued.

And another posted: ‘Whats with all the mean comments people?! If you dont like her unfollow. Simple! Handsome puppy’

It comes after Katie revealed that she’s ‘back’ last week after a recent stint in rehab.

The glamour model posted an emotional quote and added: ‘I have my own story. I am not perfect. I am healing. I am learning everyday. I am a real person. I have feelings.

‘I am doing the best I can do. I am being the best person and mother I can be. I have taken the time I needed to understand myself. This is now my time. I am back’

As well as her money problems Katie has faced several other dramatic events in recent months, including a drink-driving arrest, the breakdown of her marriage to Kieran Hayler and her mum Amy’s terminal illness.