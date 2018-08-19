Katie is facing money woes and bankruptcy fears…

Katie Price has broken her silence amid rumours she could be declared bankrupt after ‘blowing most of her £45million fortune’.

The former glamour model took to Instagram to share an inspirational quote and declare her ‘happy heart’, despite being surrounded by money woes.

The quote read: ‘My only goal in life right now is to be happy.

‘Genuinely, intensely and consistently happy, regardless of what that looks like to others.’

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

Captioning the image, Katie said: ‘Going to bed with a happy heart. Goodnight everyone.’

Fans of the mum-of-five were quick to express their support, with one commenting: ‘Don’t let anyone bring u down, no1 can judge u, they don’t live ur life. Stand tall, proud, love life n live life, u owe it to urself.’

Another said: ‘Well done you & you only live once! Enjoy it. We all make mistakes in life & no one is perfect.’

And a third added: ‘That’s all anyone can wish for, I truly hope you find what you seek!’

Katie has been given until October to pay back thousands of pounds of debt – and if she fails to do so, she could risk being made bankrupt by the High Court.

One way she’s reportedly hoping to get money flowing back into her accounts is with an appearance on the next series of Dancing On Ice.

READ MORE: Awkward! Katie Price’s boyfriend Kris Boyson reacts furiously as she calls him one of her EXES’ names

Katie is reportedly begging ITV bosses to sign her up in a bid to save herself from bankruptcy.

The 40-year-old star is said to be keen to appear on the 2019 series, despite turning down the chance to appear on the show last year because they wouldn’t offer a big enough fee.

A source told The Sun: ‘Katie’s well aware she has cash flow problems, so has been calling ITV bosses in the hope of getting signed to a new show.

‘Last year she auditioned for Dancing On Ice and it got down to final talks but they couldn’t come up with the fee she wanted to take part.

‘Her team was asking for a six-figure sum and they just didn’t have the budget for her. But this year, now her situation is very different, she would cut her appearance fee.’