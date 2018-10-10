Pricey could face bankruptcy at the end of the month

It’s no secret that Katie Price has been facing some serious money woes recently.

The former glamour model narrowly avoided bankruptcy after she was given twelve weeks to sort out her finances at a hearing back in August.

During her court appearance, KP was handed an IVA (Individual Voluntary Arrangement) which gave her until October 30 to detail how she plans to pay what she owes.

But despite only having three weeks left to get her money in order, it’s been claimed the mum-of-five isn’t bothered thanks to her new boyfriend, Alex Adderson.

A source revealed: ‘She’s just avoiding it rather than dealing with the issue and most expect her to be declared bankrupt. She doesn’t seem to care as long as she’s got the house and can start all over again without paying her debts off.’

They added to the Sun Online: ‘It’s got so bad that Alex is giving her spends.’

This comes after it was reported 25-year-old Alex bought her a brand-spanking new Range Rover Sport which costs a whopping £63,000 last week.

The Loose Women star has also allegedly been trying to sell her £2million Sussex mansion as well as some of her most prized possessions such as her pink horsebox and own pink Range Rover.

Meanwhile, Katie – who is mum to Harvey, 16, Junior, 13, Princess, 11, Jett, five, and Bunny, four – was recently diagnosed with PTSD and checked into rehab centre The Priory to tackle her issues.

And it looks like the reality star is being helped through her tough time by businessman Alex following her split from former toyboy Kris Boyson and divorce from third husband Kieran Hayler.

‘Things are really heating up between them,’ a source told The Sun. ‘It’s been so good for her to have someone to rely on while she goes through rehab.’