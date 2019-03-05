More drama for KP!

Katie Price has been banned from filming her children until ex-husband Peter Andre gives her the go-ahead.

The mum-of-five has reportedly been told by Pete that she is not allowed to film Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, for her reality show, ‘My Crazy Life’, until she can prove to their dad that she is ‘sorting her life out’.

According to reports, the Mysterious Girl hitmaker, 46, won’t allow them in front of the cameras until he can see that Katie has cleaned up her chaotic life.

‘If Katie’s life wasn’t as crazy and if she was prepared to actually prove that it could go back to normal, I’m sure things would go back to how they were,’ a source told The Sun.

Katie’s life has been making headlines for all the wrong reason lately as over the last 12 months she has faced bankruptcy, a drink-driving court case and the end of her third marriage to Kieran Hayler.

It was only last week that the 40-year-old was found guilty of being in charge of her £75,000 pink Range Rover while drunk following an apparent accident last year.

She was however cleared of drink-driving.

Meanwhile, Katie branded her ex ‘selfish’ and a ‘hypocrite’ during a controversial interview on Good Morning Britain on Monday.

When talk turned to her relationships with her ex husbands, Katie didn’t hold back on her feelings for Peter.

The couple tied the knot in 2005 after falling in love on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! and went on to have Junior and Princess before splitting four years later.

Admitting that Pete won’t let her film with the two kids, Katie explained to presenters Piers, 53, and Susanna Reid, 48: ‘I’m actually cheesed off with Pete.

‘When people watch my show, it doesn’t show Princess and Junior.’

She continued: ‘He won’t allow me to film with them, he won’t allow me to do photoshoots with them and he’s a massive hypocrite.’

Explaining that both parents have to agree before her kids can be filmed, the Loose Women star blasted: ‘He’s really selfish and the kids miss out on it.’

Junior and Princes have both previously featured in their parents reality shows following their split, however Pete hasn’t had his own programme since Peter Andre: My Life in 2013.