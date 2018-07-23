Its rumoured Katie has hit a bit of a tough patch.

If we know anything, its that Katie Price is a woman on a mission.

Yup, you don’t underestimate the power of the Pricey.

However, a recent report has alluded to the mother-of-five having hit a bout of trouble regarding some issues with money.

In fact, according to an entirely unconfirmed report published by the Daily Star, Katie has been forced to put her Surrey mansion up for sale on the market due to alleged ‘spiralling debt’.

According to the report, Katie’s gaff was originally purchased in 2014 for around a cool £1.3 million – and the swanky property includes a two-bedroom annexe as well as stables, a tennis court, swimming pool and 12 acres of land.

She shares the family home with her five kid, Harvey (16), Junior (13), Princess (11), Jett (4) and Bunny (3).

The lavish pad allegedly costs the 40-year-old a rumoured sum of £10,000 a month to maintain – a chunk of cash that Pricey would rather hold onto.

The source shares: ‘Katie’s having to sell her home to recover money… I don’t know how much change she’ll see from the sale… as there’s charges on it, plus tax owed’.

This isn’t the first time Katie has hit headlines for alleged monetary woes – as reports had emerged last year suggesting that the Loose Women star was facing ‘bankruptcy’.

Whilst the rumours of money issues are yet to be confirmed or denied by Katie and her team, things seem to be going from strength-to-strength for Pricey’s love life.

In fact, following her break-up from former husband Kieran Hayler, Katie had gone public with her new relationship with Kris Boyson.

Ignoring the allegations surrounding her personal life, Katie had taken to Instagram over the weekend to share a snap of her man – which she captioned ‘My @krisboyson. I call him undercover fit lol’.

Lets hope Kate irons out her rumoured troubles soon!