Katie Price has sensationally claimed that ‘THREE men’ in her life are trying to ‘mentally destroy her’.

The mum-of-five took to Instagram on Thursday morning to hit out at the mystery trio and said that she’s a ‘survivor’ who won’t let anything get to her.

‘I have 3 males in my life who are trying to mentally destroy me drain me and who won’t let go,’ Katie, 40, told her followers. ‘but I’m a survivor and not a taker’

The glamour model added an image of a quote reading: ‘Here’s how I’m going to beat you. I’m going to outwork you. That’s it. That’s all there is to it.’

Katie’s cryptic words sparked much speculation amongst her fans about who she could be referring to and also provoked a mixed response, with some appearing to criticise the star.

‘why even put a post like this up… ?’ one asked, whilst another said: ‘U r destroying urself’

Others showed support though, with one writing: ‘We learn through our mistakes. Hold your head up high’

‘Sending postive vibes,’ a fellow admirer commented.

It comes after Katie criticised her three ex-husbands last week following her split from Kieran Hayler earlier this year.

‘These past few months it’s like there is someone out there trying to destroy me and put me down as much as they can,’ she told The Mirror. ‘I couldn’t have hit rock bottom any more than I have.

‘Now I know I’m in a happy place. I just need to deal with the three exes. My mum calls them the b***hes in my life. Once the b***hes are out of my life then my life can pick up again, but it’s so draining.’

She also ordered them: ‘Leave me alone and let me get on with my life. I don’t interfere in your life so just let me get on with mine.’

Katie was married to Peter Andre – with whom she has children Junior, 13, and Princess, 11 – from 2005 until 2009 before tying the knot with Alex Reid in 2010. Their divorce was finalised in 2012.

The Loose Women star went on to get hitched to Kieran in 2013 and together they welcomed son Jett, 4, and daughter Bunny, 3.

Since that break-up Katie has accused Kieran of cheating on her again and started dating new boyfriend Kris Boyson, 29, in May.